Wike appeals to UN to prevail on Buhari’s government over Ogoni clean-up – NAIJ.COM

Wike appeals to UN to prevail on Buhari's government over Ogoni clean-up
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has pleaded with the leadership of the United Nations to prevail on the federal government to implement the clean up of Ogoni-land. the clean-up was flagged off in 2016 by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.
Clean-up delay: UN begs Ogoni to be patient
