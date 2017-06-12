Wike promises healthy business climate for investors

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has assured that he will continue to make the state a safe haven for investment.

The governor gave the assurance, weekend, in Port Harcourt at a programme by Air France to celebrate its 20 years of operating from the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Wike commended the airline, saying its 20 years so far in the state was a clear testimony that the state was safe for business to thrive.

He said: “Air France, you did not listen to unnecessary blackmail that Port Harcourt is not safe. You have been here for 20 years. You have proved wrong, those who do not believe that this is a place to do business. I want to assure you that the Rivers State Government will continue to support you. We will do everything necessary to give you the confidence that this is a place to do business. We will continue to provide the environment for investment to thrive.”

Earlier, General Manager, Air France – KLM, Nigeria and Ghana, Mr Jean-Raoul Tauzin, recalled that when they started in Port Harcourt in 1997, they were flying once a week, adding that they now fly daily from the Port Harcourt International Airport.

He said that they will continue to give their customers and passengers the best of service, adding: “Despite the challenges confronting us, we have never stopped giving our best to our customers.”

French Consulate, Mr Laurent Polonceaux, who also spoke, lauded the state government for providing a conducive atmosphere for business in the state.

The post Wike promises healthy business climate for investors appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

