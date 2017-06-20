Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike reveals how much debt he inherited from Amaechi

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that he inherited N37.9bn debt from the administration of his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi. Wike made the disclosure while reacting to Amaechi’s criticisms of his administration at an occasion where he celebrated his (Amaechi) 52nd birthday in Port Harcourt, the state capital. Speaking in a live radio interview […]

Wike reveals how much debt he inherited from Amaechi

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.