Wike reveals how much debt he inherited from Amaechi

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that he inherited N37.9bn debt from the administration of his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi. Wike made the disclosure while reacting to Amaechi’s criticisms of his administration at an occasion where he celebrated his (Amaechi) 52nd birthday in Port Harcourt, the state capital. Speaking in a live radio interview […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

