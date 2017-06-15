Wike to Fed Govt: give us true federalism – The Nation Newspaper
|
Wike to Fed Govt: give us true federalism
The Nation Newspaper
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called for what he described as true federalism where all federating units are allowed to develop in line with their potentials and resources. The governor emphasised that the demand for true federalism simply …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!