Wikipedia Updates Dammy Krane’s Info For Grand Theft And Identity Fraud

On 2nd June 2017, he was arrested in Miami, Florida for Grand Theft, credit card and identity Fraud with jail number 170144518

The post Wikipedia Updates Dammy Krane’s Info For Grand Theft And Identity Fraud appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

