Wild Jubilation in Ilorin as CCT Clears Saraki of All Charges

Supporters and loyalists of Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday came out in their hundreds on a wild jubilation spree in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, following the acquittal of Mr. Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

According to Premium Times, the supporters sang and danced at the All Progressives Congress, APC, secretariat in the state capital, and other strategic places in the city.

Others in various customised t-shirts also stormed the streets to celebrate Mr. Saraki’s victory at the CCT.

The Kwara state chairman of the APC, Isola Balogun-Fulani, expressed delight at the judgement.

He said, “We are very happy. We knew that this is a politically motivated charge, but God has vindicated us, and it is a plus to democracy. This also allows us to have confidence in the judiciary of Nigeria.

“We thank everybody and well-meaning Nigerians who had supported us from the first time this thing started up to the end of this case. We are very happy and that is why you see us rejoicing.”

He added that the crowd was heading towards the palace of the Emir of Ilorin to rejoice with him and thank him for supporting their leader, Mr. Saraki.

“From there, we will move to the Governor of Kwara State to thank him for his support from the onset up to the end of this time and to also pray for him that with him in the helm of affairs, Kwara State is progressing and we hope that Insha Allah with the end of this case, Kwara State will continue to progress,” he said.

Mr. Balogun-Fulani added that Mr. Saraki’s victory would spur him to perform better.

“Even without settled mind, he has been performing creditably. We are sure that with his settled mind he will do more and perform credibly to the interest of all Nigerians at large,” he said.

On her part, former APC women leader and chairperson, Kwara state local government service commission, Sarat Adebayo, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the judgement.

“We appreciate President Buhari for doing justice to the whole issue,” she said.

“The judgement is a welcome development to Kwarans as a whole. We appreciate everyone that stood by us when the case lasted.”

Also, a pro-Saraki group, ABS Mandate Constituency Office, also expressed gratitude to God for the outcome of the CCT judgement.

A statement by the group, signed by Kayode Omotose, praised Governor Ahmed and members of the state executive council and the Speaker Kwara House of Assembly, Ali Ahmad, for their support for Mr. Saraki.

While assuring Kwarans that Mr. Saraki shall remain focused in the development of every nook and cranny of the state, the group also called for continuous prayer for the senate president.

Meanwhile, Mr. Saraki’s residence in Ilorin, located at the Government Residential Area, GRA, was a beehive of activities on Wednesday.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Wild Jubilation in Ilorin as CCT Clears Saraki of All Charges appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

