Will Nigeria ever learn from history?

In reaction to the quest for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), four pro-North youth groups have issued a quit notice to the Igbo in northern region. IPOB and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), spoiling for a showdown , have also urged the Igbo to obey the ‘order’. Group Political Editor EMMANUEL OLADESU examines the terse statements from both sides and its implications for national unity.

Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Forty-seven years after the end of the civil war, there are ominous signs of looming disaster again. Is history about to repeat itself? Will Lord Lugard’s forced and false union survive the latest threat? Does the North/East antagonism not portend mutual and assured destruction? Are there no better institutionalised mechanisms for interest aggregation, grievance ventilation and crisis resolution in a democratic polity?

Two days ago, exuberant leaders of some pro-North groups – Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Arewa Youth Development Foundation, Arewa Students’ Forum and Northern Emancipation Network – fired some salvos from Kaduna, the headquarter of the old North. They were full of bravado. A quit notice was served on Igbo residing in the vast region. The threat paled into the firing of a sharpened arrow across the Niger. The target was the camp of Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of a crusade for a new country, who, like his deceased role model and symbol of the ill-fated Biafra, has succeeded in equating showmanship with statesmanship.

The import of the rascality was not lost on the aggrieved street boys on the other side of the Niger. The reaction to the provocation was neither civil nor just. Indisputably, there is a feeling of psychological disintegration. The wound of the three-year civil war has not healed. The bitterness was aggravated by the terse statement from Northern political capital. Reminiscent of the late Col. Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s moves in 1966, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) welcomed the eviction order without a deep reflection, urging the easterners to comply without delay. The implication was the demonstration of a loss of faith in the country and confidence in the ability of government to guarantee law and order in the North.

In the Southwest, there was sober reflection among people who lamented the outbreak of civil war and endured the pains of protecting the abandoned property left behind by fleeing Igbo, who heeded the call to relocate to the East in the past. Having played a stabilising role at that delicate period, the politically sophisticated Yoruba is taken aback by the inability of both the North and the East to manage their reactions to the unfriendly tendencies of a highly defective federal state in a way that may not necessarily endanger real or imagined national unity.

To other critical stakeholders, the onslaught by the youths from the North is perceived as a further disservice to the cause of togetherness. It has inadvertently made the quest for a sense of belonging a tall order. Nigerians, irrespective of their states of origin or ethnic nationalities, have the fundamental right to reside in any part of the country. Therefore, the Northern ‘rascals’ appeared to have taken laws into their hands by attempting to infringe on the liberty of Igbo to live peacefully in the North without any fear of molestation. But, the restless Igbo agitators, unmindful of the ethnic suspicion in the fragile federal nation-state, have also aggravated the tensed situation by making a foul proposal that could endanger their kith and kin, if there is a sudden mass migration from the Arewa land to an imagined state of Biafra celebrated by sponsored day dreamers.

On both sides, ethnic jingoists are beating the drums of war. Their sponsors appear to be enjoying the irritating show of rebellion. Political leaders are pretending as if all is well. Although prevention is better than cure, the government appears to be aloof to an impending doom. The foundation of national unity is shaking. This is the awful picture of Nigeria at 57.

What is the crux of the matter? The agitators from the East are seized by nostalgia. They are projecting themselves as heroes of an inexplicable struggle for secession in a disunited Nigeria, where they claim the Igbo or the Southeast is permanently marginalised. Their quest for self-determination may be legitimate, but the basis for the balkanisation, as it is being perceived by other parts of the country, could be disputed.

There are some puzzles: are Igbo truly marginalised? Where is the evidence of marginalisation? Is it because Southeast has five states and the Northwest has seven? Have Yoruba not complained about some forms of injustice, following the annulment of ‘June 12,’ and also under the Jonathan administration? Which section of the country is not marginalised? Which region does not have one complaint or the other against the lopsided federalism? Why will Igbo now settle for a situation where they will need a visa to travel from the East to Lagos, Abuja, Maiduguri and Sokoto for lawful businesses?

Again, does the wild struggle has a scope and limitation? What about Igbo who are home already outside the Southeast? What is not clear is whether the geography of the proposed Biafra of Igbo will accommodate Igbo indigenes of Edo, Delta and Rivers states, who have not endorsed the strange cause with any show of goodwill and solidarity.

In reaction to the quest for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), four pro-North youth groups have issued a quit notice to the Igbo in northern region. IPOB and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), spoiling for a showdown , have also urged the Igbo to obey the ‘order’. Group Political Editor EMMANUEL OLADESU examines the terse statements from both sides and its implications for national unity.

The renewed war of liberation, as it were, has received the tacit endorsement of prominent Igbo leaders. Many of them are maintaining a strategic silence, knowing that, if the plot fails the second time, they will not be accused of culpability. Instructively, prominent Igbo intellectuals and businessmen abandoned Ojukwu midway into his misadventure. Eminent Igbo leaders who have spoken in support of the renewed clamour for secession have done so at great risk to their previous national outlook. The question is: are Igbo, who are being asked to return home, not the victims of a mindless and futile struggle for an elusive Biafra, which was dead and buried in 1970?

Back to the Northern jesters. Is the opinion of the isolated four groups representative of the dominant view in the region? What is the motivation for creating panic for sojourners and settlers of Igbo extraction who are law abiding? Have the Igbo traders in the North violated any norm of their host? IPOB has been accused of confrontational attitude by the latter-day northern irredentist. But, how? When does a mere agitation for a separate state becomes an intimidation to a region of three zones in a country of six geo-political zones? Why are they now hypocritically supporting the plot which their illustrious fathers fought gallantly to abort between 1967 and 1970? Who are the people sponsoring the reckless mission of the paper-weight northern groups? Why can’t the group align their reactions with the much more coordinated view of the properly constituted regional mouthpiece, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)?

The scenarios portend greater destabilisation and danger to national unity. The lessons of the past are instructive. The cries of despondency by ethnic military activists who fueled disharmony under the guise of group marginalisation were the main prelude to pogrom in the late 60s. None of the top actors was a victim. The casualties were ordinary folks, who could not comprehend the hidden agenda of warlords after swallowing the dogma of flawed nationalism. Secession was not easy in 1967. It led to disaster, depopulation and wastage of human and material assets. It will not be easier in the foreseeable future.

Yet, the factors that provoked secession have not faded, 47 years after. When a section of the country is complaining about perceived injustice, the grievances must not be ignored. A responsive and responsible governor should guarantee an atmosphere of equity, justice and fair play in an atmosphere of cooperative federalism. In particular, the onus is on President Buhari, who fought on the side of the federal forces to repel the Biafran forces, to deeply reflect on the demands of the agitators. Mere suppression of agitation may not avert another war, which will herald a gloomy future for both sides. Nigeria does not need a second civil war, which it may not survive. The reason is that the tribulation will be much for the government and a fledgling country fighting battles with Boko Haram insurgents, violent migrant herdsmen and Niger Delta militants.

What is the solution? Taking up arms is not the antidote. Dialogue or reconciliation is the answer. In a plural society; an amalgam of incompatible social formations; there must be institutional respect for peculiarities, a recognition of self-determination, which has become the anthem of the millennium. The government can avert pandemonium and disaster of monumental proportion by embracing the option of restructuring. That restructuring should bear fruits of devolution and redress the perceived injustice or marginalisation. It will also prevent domination of other ethnic nationalities by a particular ethnic group and give the diverse people of Nigeria an equitable sense of belonging.

The post Will Nigeria ever learn from history? appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

