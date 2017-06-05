Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Will you Give Up Jollof Rice and Plantain Forever for N5 Million?

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

So, this is trending on our Instagram page and we decided to share. Will you leave Jollof Rice and Plantain for life to get N5 million instantly? Here are some of the responses from some BN Team members: For N5 million? No way! I can leave Jollof Rice but not plantain. What will I spend […]

The post Will you Give Up Jollof Rice and Plantain Forever for N5 Million? appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.