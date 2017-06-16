Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Will you implicate your wife if you were in Evan’s shoes?” – Daddy Freeze reacts

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

As usual, Radio Personality, Daddy Freeze, has taken to his Instagram page to share photo and react to the story of Nigerian Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans. He asked whether kidnap kingpin, Evans should implicate his wife since they were both in the business together and also added that he would not implicate a woman who loves …

The post “Will you implicate your wife if you were in Evan’s shoes?” – Daddy Freeze reacts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.