Willy Caballero Could Pick Newcastle Over Chelsea – Agent

The agent of Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero has claimed that his client is keen on staying in the Premier League.

Willy Caballero, 35, is available on a free transfer this summer after his contract at Manchester City expired, and Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move as the Blues prepare to replace Asmir Begovic.

However, Adrian Faija, who represents the stopper, has hinted that Newcastle United are also in the running, with the Magpies said to be prepared to offer Caballero first-team football during the 2017-18 campaign.

“We have some offers from England, he wants to stay in England,” Faija told Goal.com. “Newcastle is cold but pretty and the beaches in Brighton are beautiful as well and easily accessible from London. There isn’t an offer from Boca. To analyse it, first, we need an offer. It needs be real first [before we consider a move to Buenos Aires].”

