Wilshere ties the knot with long-term friend Andriani Michael

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has wedded long-time girlfriend Andriani Michael at a three-day bash in Italy.

‘The new Mrs Wilshere,’ he wrote alongside a picture of the pair on their special day.

‘On Saturday I married the woman of my dreams! Thank you to everyone who came and made the day so special.’

The happy couple tied the knot in Tuscany, with British artist Craig David, a favourite of Wilshere’s, providing the entertainment at the reception.

‘Jack wanted Craig’s TS5 show as the entertainment,’ a source reportedly told The Sun. ‘It’s a mash-up of huge dance and chart hits with Craig singing, MCing and getting the crowd going.’

Close pals including Benik Afobe, Wojciech Szczesny, Danny Welbeck and Dan Crowley — all of whom have played with Wilshere at Arsenal — attended the lavish ceremony, which ended with a stunning fireworks display.

The former Bournemouth midfielder proposed to Andriani, who is the daughter of his barber Michael Michael, at her surprise 25th birthday last year.

‘This weekend my beautiful girlfriend made me the luckiest man in the world and said yes! Couldn’t be happier!’ the playmaker said on Twitter at the time.

The pair began dating in 2014 after Wilshere split with Lauren Neal, with whom he has son Archie, three, and 21-month-old Delilah.

Wilshere’s future at the Emirates remains uncertain following a number of injury problems and an underwhelming spell at Bournemouth last season.

