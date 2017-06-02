Win A Return Ticket To Dubai At The May Madness Grand Finale

Come 4th of June, a lucky fan will win a return ticket to Dubai at the Finals of the May Madness Tournament courtesy of leading travel agency in Nigeria, NOW Travels & Tours.

The weekend games will tip off on Saturday by 4pm between the Yaounde Giants of Cameroon and the Abidjan Raiders of Cote d’Ivoire. This will be followed by the game between the undefeated team in the tournament, Eko Kings taking on the Lagos City Stars, at 7pm.

To participate, follow these steps:

Follow CBL on all platforms @cbl_africa

Follow Now Travel on all platforms @flynowtravels

Repost, Retweet and Reshare the graphics

Feel free to post videos of why you think you deserve the win using the hashtag #CBLNowTravel

Once you’ve finished following, be sure to screenshot and send to info@cblafrica.net for confirmation.

Open to Nigerians only. Competition ends Sunday, June 4th by 9am.

The participant with the highest likes will be announced winner and will be presented with the ticket at the grand finale of the Tournament, Sunday June 4th by 5pm at Teslim Balogun Stadium where the Winners of the Final Four will go head to head against each other in the most anticipated basketball finals in the history of Africa.

The CBL features players from the USA, Senegal, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cameroon, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Chad and Bahamas.

Continental Basketball League is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government, AFA Sports, SWIFT, PaddyBet, 360Nobs, Red Cheetah by SWIFT, Maison Fahrenheit, Cintron, Printivo, Bugaa Connect, Bobby Taylor Company, Domino’s Pizza, Selemedic, McErnest Events, Metro FM, Genevieve Magazine, Ebony Life, Blindspotng, Air Cote d’Ivoire and The Beat 99.9FM

