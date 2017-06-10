Winning Bidder Gives Up $2.6m for Lunch with Warren Buffett

An anonymous person has won an auction to have lunch with Warren Buffett after putting in a bid of $2,679,001, according to Biz Journal. In what is now in its 18th year, Warren Buffett auctioned off a lunch to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps homeless people in San Francisco. The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway […]

The post Winning Bidder Gives Up $2.6m for Lunch with Warren Buffett appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

