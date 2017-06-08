Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wiper candidate Wavinya Ndeti disqualified from Machakos governor race – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Wiper candidate Wavinya Ndeti disqualified from Machakos governor race
The Star, Kenya
Machakos IEBC returning officer Joyce Wamwala hands a certificate of nomination to Wiper Machakos governor candidate Wavinya Ndeti and her running mate Peter Mathuki, June 1, 2017. /ANDREW MBUVA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email.
Blow to Kalonzo's Wiper as IEBC disqualifies Wavinya from Machakos raceCitizen TV (press release)
Wavinya Ndeti barred from vying for Machakos governorThe Standard
Kalonzo Miusyoka after Wavinya Ndeti was barred from vying in MachakosTUKO.CO.KE

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.