Wiper candidate Wavinya Ndeti disqualified from Machakos governor race – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Wiper candidate Wavinya Ndeti disqualified from Machakos governor race
The Star, Kenya
Machakos IEBC returning officer Joyce Wamwala hands a certificate of nomination to Wiper Machakos governor candidate Wavinya Ndeti and her running mate Peter Mathuki, June 1, 2017. /ANDREW MBUVA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email.
Blow to Kalonzo's Wiper as IEBC disqualifies Wavinya from Machakos race
Wavinya Ndeti barred from vying for Machakos governor
Kalonzo Miusyoka after Wavinya Ndeti was barred from vying in Machakos
