Witch doctors target bald men for ‘money ritual’ in Mozambique

Police in Mozambique on Wednesday issued a warning to bald men, saying they may be targeted by witch doctors believing their heads contain gold. “The warning came after the suspected killings of no fewer than three bald men since March in central Zambezia province,’’ police spokesman Inacio Dina told newsmen. The police said it suspects traditional healers or witch doctors, who use body parts to make “medicines” or in superstitious rituals, to be behind the killings.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

