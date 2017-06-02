Witchcraft: Bizwoman Seeks Divorce Of 18-year-old Marriage – Leadership Newspapers
|
Witchcraft: Bizwoman Seeks Divorce Of 18-year-old Marriage
Leadership Newspapers
A businesswoman, Mrs Mosurat Oseni, on Friday approached an Igando Customary Court in Lagos seeking divorce of her 18-year-old marriage to Munirudeen Oseni over allegation of witchcraft. Mosurat, 48, told the court that she was no longer interested in …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!