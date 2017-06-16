With Ambode’s Leadership, Lagos is Unstoppable – Ben Murray-Bruce | WATCH

Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency Ben Murray-Bruce has lauded governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode stating that Nigeria needs more governors like him. Murray-Bruce who is the chairman of Silverbird Group, said that Ambode loves entertainment and arts, and is very creative. He added that with Ambode’s leadership, Lagos is unstoppable. WATCH:

