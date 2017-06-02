Nations cup qualifier:Supporters club to storm Uyo Wednesday – The Nation Newspaper
Super Eagles tie against Bafana Bafana billed for June 10 in Uyo is a must win as Nigeria cannot afford to miss the Nations Cup again. National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Vincent Okumagba who made the submission while baring his …
