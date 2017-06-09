Wizkid drops New Single “African Bad Gyal” featuring Chris Brown | Listen on BN – BellaNaija
BellaNaija
Wizkid drops New Single “African Bad Gyal” featuring Chris Brown | Listen on BN
BellaNaija
Pop superstar Wizkid is gearing up for his summer project “Sounds From The Other Side” as he unveils yet another song off the project featuring American RnB superstar Chris Brown. This one is titled “African Bad Gyal“. Pre-Order “Sounds From The Other …
