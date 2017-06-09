Wizkid drops New Single “African Bad Gyal” featuring Chris Brown | Listen on BN

Pop superstar Wizkid is gearing up for his summer project “Sounds From The Other Side” as he unveils yet another song off the project featuring American RnB superstar Chris Brown. This one is titled “African Bad Gyal“. Pre-Order “Sounds From The Other Side” here Listen to “African Bad Gyal” below:

The post Wizkid drops New Single “African Bad Gyal” featuring Chris Brown | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

