Wizkid features in Hilarious “Coming To America” Spoof | WATCH

Nigerian pop superstar, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid was featured in this spoof of Eddie Murphy‘s “Coming To America” by BET. The video sees Wizkid standing in line for free pizzas outside the BET office when “Prince Akeem” (Eddie Murphy’s character) played by another young man notices him and begins to shower adulation on him. […]

The post Wizkid features in Hilarious “Coming To America” Spoof | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

