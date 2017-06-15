Wofai Samuel goes international, chairs Ministerial panel for the Belarus-Africa forum

International media personality, Wofai Samuel has continued to do her bit in drawing the attention of the rest of the world to Africa.

The latest was a two-day Belarus-Africa Forum with the theme: New Frontiers, organized by the Development Bank of Belarus and African Export-Import Bank, in collaboration with the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the support of the Belarus Ministry of Agriculture, was held in Belarus – Minsk.

The forum had in attendance dignitaries from both African and European countries who were selected from various walks of life.

Nigeria’s Wofai Samuel, engaged ministers and prime ministers in an objective but very detailed and frank conversation which was segmented in two phases and lasted over two hours.

Samuel who was the moderator asked about the growth and development opportunities offered by the Eurasia union Africa partnership, asking them to highlight steps that should be taken to seize advantage of these opportunities because the market is dynamic.

Valentin Rybakov, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus, said that his country believed that the time had come to enhance relations with Africa and identified the areas of common interest to include agriculture, land development, industrialization and public development.

He said that with the increased Belarusian focus on Africa, the country’s trade with the continent had grown from almost no value a few years ago to current annual figures running into millions of dollars.

Some notable dignitaries that graced the forum are; Mr Sergey Terentiev, Deputy Director of Africa and middle east department of foreign Affairs. His Excellency, Mr. Anatoly Kaklinin – Vice prime minister of the Republic of Belarus. Mr Leonid Zayats, minister of agriculture and food republic of Belarus. His Excellency Mr Valentin Rybakov, vice minister of foreign affairs. Dr Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export Import Bank. Mr Sergei Roumas – Chairman of the Development Bank, Republic of Belarus. Mr Dzmitry Kuliashou , Deputy Director International Business Department , Development Bank Republic of Belarus. Dr. Hippolyte Fofack Chief Economist Afrexum Bank among others.

In all, Wofai Samuel visited four countries namely: Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Belarus to celebrate a successful hosting of the forum.

The post Wofai Samuel goes international, chairs Ministerial panel for the Belarus-Africa forum appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

