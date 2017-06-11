Woman, 39, shot dead by suspected herdsmen in the presence of husband, children

By Simon Ebegbulem

A 39-year-old woman,identified as Mrs Magdalene Tunar, was shot dead by armed men suspected to be herdsmen in Uluoke, near Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The victim was said to have been killed when returning from the farm alongside her husband, Mr Wilson Tunar, and their two children.

The bereaved husband, who narrated the incident, said the killers came out of the bush.

“After I packed my car, two men came out of the bush dressed like herdsmen. On sighting them, my wife inquired to know what was happening and the next thing I heard was the sound of gun. They shot her on the stomach. When she fell, they pointed the gun at my children and I immediately shielded them from being shot.

“It was however a miracle when I heard the click of the trigger but nothing happened. I grabbed a wood close by and fought them with it and I got injured on the neck by a knife from one of them. They fled after I overpowered them.

“I had to rush my wife, who was then still alive, to Iyamoh health center for medical attention. We were, however, advised to go to Faith Foundation Hospital close by as they were incapable of taking care of her. Again at Faith, we were referred to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH); it was while on our way there that she died.”

The post Woman, 39, shot dead by suspected herdsmen in the presence of husband, children appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

