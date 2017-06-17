Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter after Allegedly Urging Boyfriend to Commit Suicide

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com A Massachusetts juvenile court has found one Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Conrad Roy III who she referred to as her boyfriend. Michelle, now 20, was 17 when she sent Conrad series of text messages, urging him to take his own life. The 18-year-old was found dead […]

The post Woman Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter after Allegedly Urging Boyfriend to Commit Suicide appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.