Woman Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter after Allegedly Urging Boyfriend to Commit Suicide

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com A Massachusetts juvenile court has found one Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Conrad Roy III who she referred to as her boyfriend. Michelle, now 20, was 17 when she sent Conrad series of text messages, urging him to take his own life. The 18-year-old was found dead […]

