Woman cries out over daughter allegedly killed by Alhaji
The Punch
Woman cries out over daughter allegedly killed by Alhaji
The Punch
Following a petition, police detectives have launched a manhunt for one Alhaji Usman Adamu accused of killing Joy Adama, a 200-level student of Cross River State University of Technology, on December 20, 2016. It was gathered that the case was being …
