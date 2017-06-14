Woman Lied About Sexual Assault Against 15 Men, Sent Innocent Man To Jail For 7 Years

A 25-year-old woman, Jemma Beale, has been charged with four counts of perjury and four counts of perverting the course of justice.

Miss Beale made false rape and sex assault claims against 15 different men and even got an innocent man sent to jail for seven years, the Southwark crown court was told. The allegations were made over three years.

According to the court reports, she claimed she was attacked at a pub and outside her home, and gang raped in the street. She claimed she was raped by nine men and sexually assaulted by six.

Her first allegation was against one Mahad Cassim, who had reportedly given her a lift home after a night out. He was charged with rape and jailed for seven years.

“That was a wrongful conviction. Mahad Cassim was innocent.” Prosecutor John Price QC said “The person responsible for the grave injustice was the defendant, through her false allegation and perjured evidence. She maintains that falsity still.”

Mr Price added that he felt it was “inherently improbable” that Beale was attacked so many times and so frequently. Saying that “Each of her reports was entirely false.”

In July 2012, Beale claimed she was sexually assaulted by four men with a piece of barbed wire in an alley. However, when CCTV video was shown to the court, jurors noticed her walking home alone that night. Her injuries were self-inflicted, the court was told.

In September 2013, She said she had been sexually assaulted by two men outside her home. Neither was ever identified. In November of the same year, she reported that she was gang raped by eight men. One of which she identified as Luke Williams, who was held on bail for two years.

At the court session yesterday, Mr Williams explained how Beale had invited him to have sex with her at a party. He said: “I felt uncomfortable. I didn’t want her to feel rejected but I really didn’t find her attractive.”

Jemma Beale, has denied the counts of perjury and perverting justice.

