Woman murders Landlord, kills herself after child birth

A ‘depressed’ mother used a hammer to batter her landlord to death in his sleep before hanging herself days after giving birth, Daily Mail UK, reports. Body of the victim, Adim Baba, 50, was found dumped in a bin with several skull fractures after the culprit, Tabussum Winning, 34, was found hanged at her flat. A post …

The post Woman murders Landlord, kills herself after child birth appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

