Woman murders Landlord, kills herself after child birth

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

A ‘depressed’ mother used a hammer to batter her landlord to death in his sleep before hanging herself days after giving birth, Daily Mail UK, reports. Body of the victim, Adim Baba, 50, was found dumped in a bin with several skull fractures after the culprit, Tabussum Winning, 34, was found hanged at her flat. A post …

