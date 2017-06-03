Woman seeking bail collapses at Lagos court



An ederly woman, whose identity could not be ascertained, collapsed yesterday at the premises of the Lagos Magistrates Court, Igbosere.

It was learnt that the woman was making efforts at facilitating bail for her son, who was involved in a criminal matter, through a lawyer.

It was also learnt that the unidentified woman told her rescuers at another point “that she regularly gave an undisclosed sum to the lawyer, who was defending her son in a criminal matter, so that the charge against him can be dispensed with”.

However, when the woman arrived court yesterday and asked around, the lawyer was nowhere to be found. She slumped on the first floor, a few metres from the Prosecutors’ office.

Immediately, the Chief Security Officer (CSO), Lateef Bello alerted his colleagues and they tried to revive her as she began to shiver and pass urine and could neither speak nor get on her feet.

She was conveyed to a nearby general hospital by the court.

