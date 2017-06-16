Pages Navigation Menu

Woman sets foster child ablaze for stealing her N1K

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 34-year-old woman, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ogudu magistrate’s court in Lagos for allegedly setting her 12-year-old foster child ablaze. The accused, Uzoma Austin, who resides at 5, Adesoji Street, Agiliti, Mile 12 area of Lagos, was docked on a two-count charge of injuring by explosive substance and causing grievous harm. The prosecutor, Sergeant …

