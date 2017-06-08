Woman shocked after discovering her ex-husband is dating her daughter

A mother in the UK was shocked to discover that her ex-husband is dating her 31-year-old daughter. Writing anonymously on the Mumsnet parenting website, the woman said when she got married to her ex-husband, her daughter was 11 years old and used to call him “dad.” According to Tuko, While conceding that the relationship is […]

The post Woman shocked after discovering her ex-husband is dating her daughter appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

