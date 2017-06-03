Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Women with big butts are also smarter and healthier, according to science

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A scientific study conducted by the prestigious University of Oxford suggests that you should get yourself a Big Booty Judy instead of Becky with the Flat Ass, because it turns out that a big booty gets a girl more than just the anaconda, if you know what I mean. The Oxford study analyzed data from […]

The post Women with big butts are also smarter and healthier, according to science appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.