Wonder Woman buries The Mummy at box office

Superhero movie “Wonder Woman” maintained its lead at the North American box office over the weekend pulling in $58.5 million and burying newcomer “The Mummy,” industry figures showed. The action film starring Gal Gadot has grossed an impressive $206.3 million in domestic ticket sales in two weeks, placing it in the top tier of …

