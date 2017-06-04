Pages Navigation Menu

Wonder Woman Destroys Box Office Records

Wonder Woman is the first solo female superhero film in over a decade, and the first superhero movie period directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins to open this weekend with an estimated $100.5 million at the domestic box office. According to Buzzfeed.com, Jenkins now officially holds the record for the best domestic box office debut…

