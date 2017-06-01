Wonder Woman Movie ‘Banned’ In Lebanon Because Lead Actress Is Isreali

It is both a wonder and shame how racial or tribal prejudice can make one lose out on the different facets of enjoyment–such as enjoying a random, harmless movie. With the Wonder Woman movie set to hit the silver screens around the world this weekend, everyone will be expected to hit the cinemas to watch…

The post Wonder Woman Movie ‘Banned’ In Lebanon Because Lead Actress Is Isreali appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

