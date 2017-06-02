Wonderkid Karamoko Dembele Signs New Youth Contract With Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, the 14-year-old Celtic sensation, has signed a new youth contract with the Scottish champions.

The 14-year-old is a highly-prized talent and has been watched by scouts from a number of leading clubs from England and across Europe.

Celtic’s head of youth Chris McCart, said: “We are delighted that Karamoko and his parents have decided to continue his development at Celtic.

“He is a talented young player and someone who will continue to receive the very best of care and support from everyone at the club, as he has for some time.

“Clearly there has been considerable publicity surrounding Karamoko, but our focus will be solely on Karamoko’s needs as a young player and we will commit ourselves, as we do with all our players, to giving him the very best opportunity to flourish in football and all other aspects of life.”

#CelticFC can announce that Karamoko Dembele has signed a @ScottishFA Youth Registration with the club ⬇️ https://t.co/5nfjt2i8kF — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) June 2, 2017

“I’m delighted to have signed at such a wonderful club and I think this is the right place for me to fulfil my potential and achievements. And my goal is to reach the first team, Karamoko Dembele said

“It’s not going to be easy becoming a footballer at such a big club, but I will show hard work, commitment and the biggest one for me, responsibility.

“With Celtic being responsible for my development and what I do in my football career, I have wonderful people around me nurturing my talent and it’s up to me to put the hard work in.”

