Workers shut Jos hospital over unpaid salaries

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Activities were, yesterday, crippled at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jankwano, Jos, as protesting workers defied the early morning rain to block the entrance of the hospital.

The workers, who do not belong to any union as such is not allowed in the hospital, were protesting what they termed as inhuman working conditions and non-payment of their three months salary arrears.

At press time, some workers who volunteered to lead the others, were meeting on the way forward, as no management staff was on ground to address them at the gate.

A staff said: “We are suffering and we do not even have a union. We are owed February, March and April salaries.

“When we complained, the Management said we should have patience that we will be paid. When the May salary was paid, they told us to forfeit the three months.”

Meanwhile, the hospital’s Management refused to talk to newsmen.

However, one management staff said: “I am not the mouthpiece of the hospital. In fact, I cannot talk to the press. But I am sure the issue will be resolved amicably.”

The post Workers shut Jos hospital over unpaid salaries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

