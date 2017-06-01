Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump set to announce decision on climate agreement as experts say withdrawal a ‘serious mistake’ – The Independent

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Independent

Trump set to announce decision on climate agreement as experts say withdrawal a 'serious mistake'
The Independent
World leaders, as well as heads of business and climate change activists, have piled the pressure on US President Donald Trump to not make the "serious mistake" of withdrawing from the global Paris climate change agreement – a key element of attempts
World Awaits Trump Decision on US Future in Paris AccordNew York Times
White House signals that the US is likely to exit Paris climate dealWashington Post
DC Roundup: Trump Tweets, Contentious Press Briefings, Senate HearingsVoice of America
Charlotte Observer –ABC Online –ABC News –U.S. News & World Report
all 1,127 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.