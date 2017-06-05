World Bank, AFDB to fund SCADA for TCN

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: To ensure effective data gathering and monitoring, the management of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has completed arrangement to procure Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, SCADA, systems for the company.

The Executive Director, Finance and Account at the TCN, Mr. Sony Iruoche, who disclosed this to Vanguard in Abuja, said the technology would be funded by international development partners like World Bank and African Development Bank, AFDB.

Mr. Iruoche disclosed further that a committee to fast tract procurement of the equipment has been set up.

SCADA is an industrial control system which is used in many modern industries like energy, manufacturing, power, water transportation, etc. SCADA systems organize multiple technologies that allows to process, gather and monitor data at the same time to send instructions to those points that transmit data.

The system is a common industrial process automation system which is used to collect data from instruments and sensors located at remote sites and to transmit data at a central site for either monitoring or controlling purpose

Mr. Iruoche who lamented a failed attempt earlier at acquiring the product, recalled that, the first attempt to have SCADA system during the time the TCN was under the management of Manitoba Hydro International was a disaster.

He said but the management of TCN has set up a committee to review the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, SCADA, for the company.

According to him, “We have attempted to have SCADA during the time of Manitoba but that was a disaster. So the management of TCN has embarked on SCADA, which will be funded by international development partners like World Bank.”

