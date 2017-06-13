World leaders pledge $1.2 billion to help eradicate Polio

According to a statement by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, Monday, World leaders have decided to pledge $1.2 billion to protect 450 million children from the disease every year. The pledges came from governments, health workers, donors and the partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), at a Rotary convention in …

The post World leaders pledge $1.2 billion to help eradicate Polio appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

