World Map Puts Trump’s Climate Decision Into Perspective

Cast your mind back to December 2015 – the world seems a simpler place, doesn’t it?

We could flush the toilet and run a bath without feeling guilty, Allister Coetzee wasn’t Bok coach, and America had a leader you could respect.

Fine, don’t respect him, but at least he could string a coherent sentence together.

It as also when 195 countries from around the world came together and agreed on the “world’s most ambitious pact to limit carbon emissions”, reports Business Insider:

[The agreement] was a landmark accord setting the world on course to keep global surface temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above where they were before the Industrial Revolution. Climate experts warn that an increase of more than 2 degrees Celsius could bring about irreversible consequences, including unpredictable superstorms and crippling heat waves.

Which brings us to yesterday, and Trump’s decision to pull out of the agreement.

Shall we look at a world map of who isn’t on board?

North Korea – on board. America – nah.

The only countries who aren’t playing ball are the Yanks, Syria and Nicaragua:

Syria, ravaged by civil war, didn’t participate, while Nicaragua didn’t sign the agreement because it didn’t go far enough. The Latin American country’s climate envoy Paul Oquist said Nicaragua was “not able to support the consensus.”

That’s about all we can say on that, and we’ll just drop this below on our way out:

