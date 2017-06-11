World soccer star Drogba scores in debut with American side – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
World soccer star Drogba scores in debut with American side
USA TODAY
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It wasn't in front of tens of thousands at London's famed Stamford Bridge, nor the masses inside World Cup venues of years past. But Didier Drogba's presence on the pitch before a sellout crowd of 7,062 in 100-degree heat at …
Didier Drogba scores on Phoenix Rising debut and dedicates win to Cheick Tiote
Drogba Scores In First Game With New Team
VIDEO: Former Chelsea star Drogba scores on USL debut
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!