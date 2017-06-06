Worse Days Are Over For Kogi Workers – Gov Bello

BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has commended workers in the state for their patience and commitments saying the worse days are over and better days are here for salary payment in the state.

The governor who stated this yesterday in Lokoja, also promised that workers in the state will soon be receiving their salary before the end of each month as the reconciliation of the staff screening exercise is almost concluded.

Bello said after reconciliation of the last screening exercise, the state government will also begin a weekly review of civil service reform and salary payment in the state, urging the civil servants to keep faith with him as the civil service reform has started yielding positive result.

The governor said his decision to publish details of salaries paid to each public servant since the inception of his administration in the state on January 27, 2016 underscored his respect for the workers and deep interest to sanitise the civil service and silence the falsehood of non-payment of salaries peddled against his administration in the state.

According to him”We are not owing workers who have been verified to be genuine and consequently cleared. Our aim was to weed out fraudulent beneficiaries of the ghost workers syndrome. We have cut them off from the system.

“We are at the process of reconciling the report of the appeal committee. After that is done, it is a promise that salary will be paid before the end of every month to genuine workers. Those we are owing now are those who are yet to scale the hurdle of appeals whose case are been reconciled. Efforts are in top gear to pay those who have been cleared.

“We have given our reports to the public. We have paid 95 percent of our workers and expended over 41 billion naira on salaries between January 2016 and March 2017. We have published all our payments to civil servants on our website.We won’t be bothered by blackmail because we know where they are coming from.”

The post Worse Days Are Over For Kogi Workers – Gov Bello appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

