Wounded US congressman ‘critical’ after surgery: hospital

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise, one of five people shot by a gunman during practice for a charity baseball game, remained in critical condition following surgery, the hospital treating him said.

Steve Scalise

“Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition,” said MedStar Washington Hospital in a statement via Twitter. Earlier in the day his condition had been described as stable, and he had spoken by telephone with his wife.

The gunman, identified in the media as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, died in a shootout with police.

Two members of the Capitol Police were injured but were in good condition.

Lobbyist Matt Mika, hit several times in the shooting, remained in critical condition at George Washington University Hospital.

The fifth, congressional aide Zack Barth, tweeted that he was in the hospital and “okay”.

