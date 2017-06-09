Wow! Checkout The New Luxury MIM Hotel Worth N10billion Lionel Messi Just Bought (Photos)

Lionel Messi purchases four-star hotel for £26m in beach town down the coast from Barcelona

The Barcelona star has purchased hotel in beach town 40km from city

Messi has paid 30 million euros for the hotel which boasts stunning views

Recently renamed MiM, prices at the hotel start from 250 euros per night

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has purchased a four-star-hotel in a beach town close to the Catalonian city.

The Argentine has bought the luxury hotel, which has 77 rooms, for 30million euros (£26.01m), according to Spanish newspaper Expansion.

The hotel, which boasts a panoramic terrace overlooking the sea and stunning views, is situated close to the beach and seafront promenade of Sitges, 40km from Barcelona.

Recently renamed MiM and built in 2013, prices at the hotel range from 250 euros to 300 euros per night.

The Barcelona forward has recently established a new company for investment in hotels and apartments under the name of Rosotel. According to expansion, Messi is president and his brother Rodrigo is sole administrator.

Messi follows rival Cristiano Ronaldo in purchasing hotels – the Real Madrid star owns four hotels in a £54million investment.

The hotels are located in three cities linked to his career: Funchal, Lisbon and Madrid – and another in New York.

In October, the Portugal international officially opened his new flagship hotel in his homeland, ‘Pestana CR7 Lisboa’.

