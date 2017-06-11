WOW!!! Dj Khaled’s 7-month-old Son Has An Office!!! (See Photos)

DJ Khaled’s 7-month-old, Asahd Tuck who is already an executive producer now has his own office. The father and son are not here to play with us at all! See photos below…

The post WOW!!! Dj Khaled’s 7-month-old Son Has An Office!!! (See Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

