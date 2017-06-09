X-Raying Legislative Agenda Of The 8th House Of Representatives – Leadership Newspapers
X-Raying Legislative Agenda Of The 8th House Of Representatives
The 8th House of Representatives, from inception, conducted a Legislative Needs Assessment and drew a very ambitious agenda. Two years into the legislative regime, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO examines the implementation of the agenda. Although, the 8th …
