Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yaba College Of Technology Students Protest Over Hike In Fees.

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

A recent protest  of the anti-student policy of Yaba college of Technology had begun under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Student and the Alliance of Nigerian Students against Neo-liberal Attacks in the institution. Students under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian students and the Alliance of Nigerian students against Neo-liberal …

The post Yaba College Of Technology Students Protest Over Hike In Fees. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.