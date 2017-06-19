Pages Navigation Menu

Yagba group dissociates from Dino’s recall

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A group of stakeholders from Yagba federal constituency in Kogi West Senstorial District has distanced themselves from the recall of Senator Dino Melaye representing the senatorial axis at the National Assembly, describing it as an exercise in futility. The Yagba Federal Constituency is made up of three Local Governments namely, Yagba East, Yagba West and Mopamuro Local Governments Areas. The Coalition of Enlightened Voters, a non-partisan group of voters in the Constituency said recall process is a “comedy”.

