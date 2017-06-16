Pages Navigation Menu

Yasmine Al Massri Exits Quantico Ahead Of Season 3

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Quantico wil be  losing more than just its showrunner, Original cast member Yasmine Al Massri — who has played twin FBI recruits Nimah and Raina on the ABC drama for two seasons — will not be returning for Season 3.

The actress announced her departure on Instagram earlier this week.

A new showrunner for Quantico has not been named,Pearl Thusi has also left the show

