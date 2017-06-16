Yasmine Al Massri Exits Quantico Ahead Of Season 3
Quantico wil be losing more than just its showrunner, Original cast member Yasmine Al Massri — who has played twin FBI recruits Nimah and Raina on the ABC drama for two seasons — will not be returning for Season 3.
The actress announced her departure on Instagram earlier this week.
A new showrunner for Quantico has not been named,Pearl Thusi has also left the show
