Yasmine Al Massri Exits Quantico Ahead Of Season 3

Quantico wil be losing more than just its showrunner, Original cast member Yasmine Al Massri — who has played twin FBI recruits Nimah and Raina on the ABC drama for two seasons — will not be returning for Season 3.

The actress announced her departure on Instagram earlier this week.

Thank u for your love and support from all around the world that made Nima and Reina one of the fans favorite characters on #quantico #quanticoabc #nimareina #twins .. time to say good bye A post shared by Yasmine Al Massri (@jazmasri) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

A new showrunner for Quantico has not been named,Pearl Thusi has also left the show

The post Yasmine Al Massri Exits Quantico Ahead Of Season 3 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

