Yaw, Sound Sultan satirize Nigeria’s problems through stage play ‘Apere’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Yaw, Sound Sultan satirize Nigeria's problems through stage play 'Apere'
Vanguard
Widely celebrated OAP-comedian Steve Onu otherwise known as Yaw alongside veteran singer Sound Sultan addressed an array of issues plaguing the country through their recently concluded stage play titled 'Apere', which held on May 28, 2017 at EKO …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!